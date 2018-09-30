Kelowna RCMP file photo. Image credit: Carmen Weld

One dead and two in hospital after crash in Keremeos

The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning

RCMP in Keremeos are investigating a single vehicle collision which claimed the life of a local young man.

Just before 2:30 a.m. this morning, Sunday Sept. 30, officers from the Keremeos RCMP were called to the 2400-block of Upper Bench Road, just outside of Keremeos by the B.C. Ambulance service. BCAS reported they were responding to a single vehicle rollover at that location.

Upon attendance, officers located the 17 year-old driver and a 15 year-old female passenger, had been ejected from the vehicle. The driver, a young man from Olalla, suffered fatal injuries and was later pronounced deceased in hospital. The 15 year-old female suffered serious injuries.

RELATED: B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

A 14-year-old female and a 17-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries.

A Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist has been called to assist in determining the collision, which remains under investigation. The roadway is closed to all traffic, detours are in place.

RELATED: RCMP watchdog called in after incident in Kelowna

It is early in the investigation, however the driver and seriously injured passenger were believed not to have been wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian man charged with manslaughter in death of girlfriend’s baby boy
Next story
One dead and two in hospital after crash in Keremeos

Just Posted

Kelowna Runs for the Cure, painting the town pink along the way

Kelowna residents joined the country and raised money to end breast cancer

One dead and two in hospital after crash in Keremeos

The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning

Kelowna Rockets welcome overage forward to team

Lane Zablocki from the Victoria Royals will hit the ice after recovering from an injury

Three second half goals sink Heat in Langley

The UBC Okanagan heat fell to the UBC Spartans in game Saturday night

Rockets finish off three-game series with a win

The Kelowna Rockets made a comeback against Prince George Cougars on Saturday night

REPLAY: Video you don’t want to miss from this week in B.C.

Here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from stories across the province this week

Snowfall expected on B.C. highway mountain passes

Environment Canada says approaching low pressure system will give snow

B.C.’s winter tire rules come into effect Monday

Snowflake or M+S tires must be used on most B.C. highways till March 30

Canadian man charged with manslaughter in death of girlfriend’s baby boy

Investigators believe the boy was injured by the accused on two different occasions

Car crashes into Shuswap bank weeks after it was damaged by fire

The Chase RBC branch was struck by a car on Sept. 30. A fire damaged the building on Aug. 12

Vees open at home with a win

Penticton Vees shut down Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Vet nurse warns dog owners after alleged dog poisoning in B.C. city

The dog had licked a rock near a threatening sign before having multiple seizures

Over 800 dead in Indonesia quake and tsunami; toll may rise

At least 832 people were confirmed killed by the quake and tsunami that struck Friday evening

B.C. hockey team retires jersey of former teammate who died in Humboldt crash

Team retired jersey of former player Jaxon Joseph, who died in the April 6 bus crash

Most Read