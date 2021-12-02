One last chance to cast an advanced vote ahead of Vernon byelection

The fourth of five advance voting days for Vernon’s 2021 municipal by-election saw 178 people cast their vote.
There is now just one more advance voting opportunity today, Thursday, Dec. 2 at Vernon Council Chambers until 8 p.m.
The general election Day is Saturday, Dec 4, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Priest Valley Gym, Ellison Elementary, Vernon Secondary and Community Baptist Church.
For information on eligibility for voting, a list of acceptable identification to vote, a candidate list and more, visit vernon.ca/elections.
