One man reportedly shot inside Penticton residence

Investigation has led to ‘heavy police presence’ outside a residence on Maple Street

RCMP vehicles converged on a house on Winnipeg Street early Wednesday afternoon. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in what’s believed to have been an assault. (Mark Brett - Western News)

2:30 p.m.

RCMP have confirmed that a gun was involved in the incident that sent one person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon in Penticton.

In a release, Cst. James Grandy confirmed that at 12 p.m. on Oct. 2 officers responded to a report of a man having been shot inside a residence in the 400 block of Winnipeg Street.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed one male victim appeared to have been shot and he was transported to hospital.

The investigation led officers to believe an address on Maple Street in Penticton may have been involved.

“A heavy police presence is currently at this residence,” the release said. “There is no immediate threat of harm to the public, and police will continue to block this area off while evidence is gathered.”

Grandy said the incident appears to have been targeted.

Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

1:15 pm

According to a neighbour who wished not to be identified, the house in question is a “drug house” with a sole owner who rents out to multiple individuals. Despite online accounts that heard shots fired in the area, the neighbour said she did not hear anything and Const. James Grandy would not confirm this.

Grandy said one victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the RCMP were securing the house to search for the suspect in question. He said the public is not in danger and the victim and suspect knew each other, and that both were known to RCMP.

Traffic was moving freely again before 1:30 p.m. and just one side of the sidewalk was still blocked by police.

12:30 p.m.

Penticton RCMP rushed downtown around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and taped off a house located at 464 Winnipeg St.

Just after 12:30 p.m., officers were seen putting up caution tape as cruisers blocked traffic between Wade and Orchard avenues.

