One man has been taken to hospital as a result of a motor vehicle incident.

At approximately 12:25 p.m. on July 29, an SUV and motorcycle collided at Dilworth Road and Enterprise Way.

Both the motorcycle and SUV have been cleared off the road and traffic is resuming as usual.

There are no reports of the injury being serious.

