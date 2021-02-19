One new COVID-19 case detected in Big White cluster: IH

Of the total 237 cases, 226 people have since recovered

Interior Health (IH) has recorded just one new case of COVID-19 at Big White since Feb. 12.

This brings the total to 237 cases linked to the cluster, originally declared Dec. 12.

Eleven active cases remain in self-isolation. Of the total cases, 226 people have since recovered.

“Most of the transmission related to this community cluster has occurred at social events and gatherings and everyone is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles,” stated IH in a release.

The health authority reminded the public in an update Feb. 19 that COVID-19 continues to circulate in all communities throughout the Interior.

“Interior Health is thankful for the ongoing support of local community leaders and reminds everyone not to stigmatize or judge others who seek testing or test positive for COVID-19.”

IH reminded the public to stay safe and follow COVID-19 precautions:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings

Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19

Practise physical distancing

Wear a mask

Wash your hands often

Avoid all non-essential travel

READ MORE: Community rallies behind Kelowna teen in need of service dog

READ MORE: ‘Courageous’ Central Okanagan students tackle topics of equity, anti-racism

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus