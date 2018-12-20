‘Stuck in Youbou! Swordfern Boutique is closed until further notice’ alerts one local business to potential customers, alongside this image. (Swordfern Boutique/Facebook)

One person dead after tree falls on them in B.C. storm

Roads closed, trees down, no estimated time for power to be restored

A storm wreaking havoc on cities across southern B.C. has turned deadly.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person from Duncan in Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Valley died after a tree fell on them in the wind storm.

Roughly 300,000 BC Hydro customers were without power.

It is too early for BC Hydro to estimate when people will get their power back, as much of the damage has yet to be assessed, though it likely includes transmission damage, pole damage and trees down on wires.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More than 300,000 without power at one point due to B.C. wind storm
Next story
Bovine TB back on radar after slaughtered B.C. cow tests positive

Just Posted

Okanagan ChristmasFest gives big

The inaugural fundraiser raised both money and food

Kelowna Drug Unit intercepts two Independent Soldiers Gang members with drugs

A search warrant resulted in the intercepted drugs alleged to be for trafficking

Kelowna MLA happy to hear referendum results for electoral system

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick was happy to hear that B.C. residents… Continue reading

B.C. referendum rejects proportional representation

Voters support first-past-the-post by 61.3 per cent

Funds being raised to protect habitat of at-risk wildlife

The Central Okanagan Land Trust needs your help to protect Munson Pond

UPDATED: Man rescued after B.C. city’s pier breaks up in wind storm

Search and rescue crews were deployed to rescue person stuck in White Rock storm

Canada Post declares operations back to normal just days before Christmas

Vancouver operations caught up on backlog of parcels that had built up at main western sorting plant

Bovine TB back on radar after slaughtered B.C. cow tests positive

Animal was processed at Alberta facility last month but didn’t enter food chain

One person dead after tree falls on them in B.C. storm

Roads closed, trees down, no estimated time for power to be restored

Straight from DeHart

When one door closes in the local restaurant scene, another opens.

North Okanagan-Shuswap student committee speaks to the benefit of volunteerism

District Me to We Committee work to fund charitable projects at home and abroad

Spirit of Christmas shared in lights

Salmon Arm resident Terry Bonar’s love of Christmas illuminates the night

More than 300,000 without power at one point due to B.C. wind storm

Most of the outages are in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

Health Canada releases draft regulations for edible cannabis products

Edibles will legalized for sale in Canada no later than Oct. 17, 2019

Most Read