Mission RCMP, Mission Search and Rescue and BC Ambulance Services were all on scene at a fatal plane crash at Stave Lake in Mission. (File Photo)

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

One person has died and another is injured following a small plane collision near Stave Lake outside of Mission yesterday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday July 27, Mission RCMP received a report from the International Emergency Response Centre that a small plane had crashed on an abandoned air strip near Stave Lake.

Officers from the Mission RCMP were transported to the area with assistance from Mission Search and Rescue, as the site is inaccessible by road.

“When our officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a 21-year-old woman had been injured and a 66-year-old woman, who had died,” said Mission RCMP Sgt. Chris Robinson. “The injured woman was transported to a larger area hospital for treatment of undetermined injuries.”

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board, with assistance from the Mission RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation to determine how, where and when the 66-year-old female passed away.

No further information will be released by police or the BC Coroners Service, follow-up inquiries should be directed to the Transportation Safety Board.

