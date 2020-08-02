(Black Press Media photo)

One person injured in Kamloops home invasion

The incident occurred at around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 1.

The Kamloops RCMP responded to a home invasion involving firearms at a residence in the 600-block of Comox Avenue on Saturday.

At around 1:20 a.m. on Aug.1, the RCMP arrived on the scene and intercepted what is believed to be a getaway car and arrested one man.

Two occupants of the residence were called out by police and one reported minor injuries at the hands of the home intruders. As a safety precaution, the Police Emergency Response Team was called out to the scene and assisted in clearing the property and confirmed that nobody else was left behind.

“It appears that the fast response from our police officers may have prevented something much more serious from happening, we are thankful that nobody was seriously hurt,” said sgt. Van Laer, Kamloops RCMP.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we can’t release any further details at this time but it’s important that we let the public know why police were in that area in such numbers, and that all safety concerns have been addressed.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250‐828‐3000. You can also report any details anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477.

