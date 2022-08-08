Highway 1 reopened near Tappen early Monday, Aug. 8 following a two-vehicle crash Sunday night. (File photo)

Highway 1 reopened near Tappen early Monday, Aug. 8 following a two-vehicle crash Sunday night. (File photo)

One person killed in head-on crash on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police say driver of sedan died after crossing centre line in Tappen and colliding with semi

One person died in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in the Shuswap late Sunday night.

Staff Sgt. Scott West with the Salmon Arm RCMP said a lone local male was driving westbound near Tappen about 11 p.m. on Aug. 7.

“Witnesses observed the Toyota car cross the centre line into the path of an eastbound semi truck. A head-on collision occurred.”

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the semi was not injured.

The collision took place in the 5000 block of Highway 1 in Tappen, which was closed for several hours between Bolton Road and Tappen Beach Road.

