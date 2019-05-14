A wildfire east of Osoyoos was discovered on Monday. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire)

Update: Richter Creek wildfire grows to 400 hectares

Richter Creek wildfire, west of Osoyoos, was discovered on Monday

UPDATE: 6:32 p.m.

The Richter Creek wildfire is now an estimated 400 hectares in size.

The evacuation alert for the area has been expanded from one property to 13 properties according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The properties are located in Cawston, west of Osoyoos in Electoral Area ‘B’.

Properties included:

  • 154 Sumac Road
  • 156 Sumac Road
  • 164 Sumac Road
  • 172 Sumac Road
  • 190 Sumac Road
  • 199 Highway 3
  • 264 Sumac Road
  • 296 Sumac Road
  • 306 Sumac Road
  • 611 Sumac Road
  • 620 Sumac Road
  • 199 Highway 3
  • 330 Highway 3

This fire is considered out of control at this time. Crews are on site and being assisted by two helicopters. Personnel will remain on site overnight.

UPDATE 11:09 a.m.

BC Wildfire said a wildfire burning 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos is believed to be human caused.

“The cause for that fire is a vehicle fire that spread to the grass adjacent,” said Hannah Swift, fire information officer for BC Wildfire.

Two helicopters and 40 firefighters were on the ground as of Tuesday afternoon as BC Wildfire responded to what they have termed the Richter Creek wildfire located 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos.

Tthe wildfire has grown to an estimated 250 hectares since it was discovered on Monday.

An evacuation alert was issued on Monday evening by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen emergency operations centre for one property located in Cawston.

According to BC Wildfire, the fire is considered out of control and more resources are expected to arrive to assist in fighting the fire.

Update 9:36 a.m.

Richter Creek wildfire west of Osoyoos is now estimated at 250 hectares.

BC Wildfire said a wildfire burning west of Osoyoos is believed to be human caused.

Two helicopters and 28 firefighters were on the ground on Monday afternoon as BC Wildfire responded to what they have termed the Richter Creek wildfire located 15 kilometres west of Osoyoos.

The estimated size of the fire is 80 hectares.

An evacuation alert was issued on Monday evening by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen emergency operations centre for one property. It is located in Cawston, approximately 12 km west of Osoyoos.

