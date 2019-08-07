(File photo)

One suspect identified, City Park beach evacuated for ‘suspicious device’

The man has since been released

One male was taken into police custody after the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit had to remove a “device” from the downtown area.

The male has since been released, pending further investigation.

“The police are still examining the item however at this particular junction it is believed to be a smoke grenade,” Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Mike Cooke said.

As people walked along the water front in the evening of Aug. 6, police arrived at City Park shortly after 8:00 p.m. after receiving information of a suspicious device near the washrooms on the beach.

Emergency crews spread out from the Sails to the Highway 97 underpass and evacuated the area as a safety precaution.

One suspect identified, City Park beach evacuated for 'suspicious device'

