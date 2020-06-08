West Kelowna motorcycle crash sends one to hospital

One person has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle collision in West Kelowna.
The collision occurred around 9:15 a.m. at Old Okanagan Highway and Daimler Drive.
RCMP, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene.
There is currently no word on what circumstances led to the crash nor the severity of the motorcyclist’s injuries.
