Greater Vancouver Zoo online image of grey wolf. The zoo website reports they have nine adults and six cubs. (Greater Vancouver Zoo)

One wolf found dead, one missing after break-in at zoo in Langley

Young wolf Tempest still missing, Chia found dead by road

One wolf has been found dead and one remains missing after someone cut through the enclosure and released the pack at the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove on Tuesday.

On Thursday, zoo staff announced that on Thursday morning, one wolf, Chia, had been found dead by the side of 264th Street, Global News reported.

“As a result of this senseless act, our wolf pack has lost two members,” said Menita Prasad, the deputy general manager.

The other wolf, Tempest, is still missing.

Tempest is a young brown and grey wolf with white markings on her muzzle and across her brow, born at the zoo last year, and is fairly small, Prasad said.

She is believed to be somewhere nearby, and is not considered a threat to the public.

If anyone sees her, they are asked to not approach her, but to call Langley RCMP, the zoo, or the B.C. Conservation Officer Service’s RAPP line to report her location.

“GV Zoo staff have worked tirelessly to recover the members of our wolf pack,” Prasad said.

Langley RCMP have confirmed that the wolf enclosure was deliberately cut, and have opened an investigation into the break-in to the zoo.

However, there are no security cameras with footage of the area around the wolf enclosure.

Prasad said the exterior fence of the zoo had also been cut through.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tempest can contact the zoo at 604-856-6825 Ext. 2004, the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

The zoo, which has been closed since Tuesday morning, will re-open on Saturday, Aug. 20, Prasad said.

