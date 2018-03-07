Credit: Pixabay

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

One nonprofit’s campaign #NOGOODWAY calls on Canadians to end the use of the R-word.

On Wednesday March 7, national motionball will call on Canadians to think twice before using the r-word or “retard,” as part of its annual #NOGOODWAY campaign.

Launched in 2012 with support from Special Olympics Canada and the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, the movement educates Canadians that there’s #NOGOODWAY to use the R-word.

“The word ‘retard’ has been used in a hateful way to belittle many of the one million Canadians living with an intellectual disability, and there’s no good way to use it. Our message is that if you do insist on using the word in a social context, you risk alienating those around you, which can impact your social and professional life in negative ways,” said Mike Mills, motionball board member and creator of this year’s #NOGOODWAY video, which features a cameo by Youtube sensation Madison Tevlin, who has Down Syndrome, said motionball.

Canadians from coast to coast are invited to show their support of the #NOGOODWAY movement on March 7 by using the hashtag, sharing the video on their social networks and taking an online pledge to stop using the R-word themselves, said motionball.

