J.W. Inglis Elementary Principal Mrs. Takasaka talks about the importance of physical distancing as Lumby kids head back to class June 1. (Video screenshot)

Only 35 per cent of students returning to Vernon schools

Only 30 per cent of secondary students going back June 1 and 50 per cent of elementary

Most parents aren’t sending their kids back to school Monday.

The Vernon School District will see 3,038 students back in class starting June 1, out of the 8,775 enrolled in the 19 schools (including international students). That’s 35 per cent of all students.

“About 50 per cent of elementary and 30 per cent secondary,” said Superintendent Joe Rogers.

The breakdown of students returning (and percentage) is as follows:

Lavington – 90 (55 per cent)

Beairsto – 344 (54.6 per cent)

Hillview – 210 (52 per cent)

BX – 217 (49.7 per cent)

Coldstream – 175 (47.8 per cent)

Okanagan Landing – 166 (46.5 per cent)

Harwood – 189 (42 per cent)

Alexis Park – 128 (40.2 per cent)

Mission Hill – 144 (40 per cent)

Kidston – 139 (39 per cent)

J.W. Inglis – 128 (34.7 per cent)

Silver Star – 152 (33.8 per cent)

Clarence Fulton – 195 (28.3 per cent)

W.L. Seaton – 253 (28.2 per cent)

Kalamalka – 151 (25.8 per cent)

VSS – 249 (24.7 per cent)

Cherryville – 17 (21.5 per cent)

Charles Bloom – 72 (20 per cent)

International students – 21 (nine per cent)

Alternate programs – 28 (seven per cent)

Some of the concerns expressed by parents are no busing, how social distancing will be maintained, what the school day will look like and one not wanting to use hand sanitizer.

Many area parents who do not plan on sending their children back have expressed question what the point is as instruction is one one or two days a week for most students and the school year ends on June 25. Others have concerns about the spread of germs, including COVID-19.

But Interior Health has stated that the risk of the coronavirus is low in schools.

READ MORE: Risk of COVID-19 low in schools, Interior Health states

The school district also has a comprehensive control plan and students are being reassured that plans are in place to keep them safe.

“Each school is sending out a return to school safety video detailing all of the safety measures that will be in place for June 1,” said Rogers.

Seaton student Mathias Hartwig helped put together some of the video for his school’s video. And he’s excited to get back to class.

“It’s going to be pretty nice becuase we’ve been so disconnected for such a long time,” said the Grade 11 student.

READ MORE: Vernon back-to-school survey due Friday

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New ‘smart city’ 5G technology to be installed in Kelowna next week
Next story
Playgrounds to reopen across the Okanagan on June 1

Just Posted

Playgrounds to reopen across the Okanagan on June 1

After nearly two months closure, playgrounds are set to reopen

OK Corral Cabaret owner permanently closes Langley bar

Nightclub showcased local talent, connected friends, and even hosted a wedding during its 34 years

Kelowna’s Rock the Lake officially postponed until 2021

The new dates have been scheduled for August 6-8, 2021

Kelowna man charged with murder of Alberta man

A second man is also wanted in connection with the first degree murder of Cody Michaloski

New ‘smart city’ 5G technology to be installed in Kelowna next week

‘This is an exciting opportunity for Kelowna to build on the work we’re doing to bring smart city technologies to our city’ - Mayor Colin Basran

Kelowna couple pedalling past loss of sight

Pauline and Jim Marshall said it’s important to be patient with each other

COVID-19: B.C. too dependent on foreign food production workers

New B.C. job site links unemployed with farm, seafood work

Only 35 per cent of students returning to Vernon schools

Only 30 per cent of secondary students going back June 1 and 50 per cent of elementary

Princeton officially becomes ’Bronze Statue Capital of Canada’

“We are going to come out of this fine.” That’s the opinion… Continue reading

LETTER: Summerland solar project should be reviewed

Questions raised about feasibility of proposed power project

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

Pregnant Revelstoke woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth

Michelle Hunter said she felt like she was in a horror movie when she discovered she had COVID-19

Vernon chamber backs council’s opposition of downtown overdose prevention site

The chamber sent a letter to B.C.’s health minister calling for the site not to be located downtown

Princeton RCMP stop men intent on jumping off bridge

Princeton RCMP investigating a trespassing complaint arrived in time to stop two… Continue reading

Most Read