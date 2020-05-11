Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

British Columbia’s government is making it clear that the U.S. border should not open to non-essential travel at the moment, according to Health Minister Adrian Dix.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Monday (May 11), Dix said Premier John Horgan has “repeatedly” told Canada’s prime minister that the border to the U.S. needs to stay shut. Currently, the border is closed to non-essential travel until May 21, a deadline that has already been extended once.

“It would make no sense to have visitors travelling either from Canada to the United States and returning, or to have visitors… coming from the U.S. to Canada,” Dix said, adding that he believes the federal health minister “understands our position.”

As of Monday afternoon, Canada had recorded 69,222 confirmed case and 4,908 deaths due to the novel coronavirus. Of those, 2,353 cases and 130 deaths were in B.C.

For its part, the U.S. has more than 1.3 million cases and 80,297 deaths, according to researchers at John Hopkins University. Globally, there are about 4.2 million cases and more than 285,000 deaths.

Dr. Bonnie Henry echoed Dix, saying B.C. has “concerns” about a broad reopening of the border, although she would look at family reunification policies for cross-border families.

“Broad reopening of the border is not in our best interests in the coming weeks,” she said.

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days

READ MORE: ‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirusUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend
Next story
Two vehicle crash slows traffic on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Just Posted

Two vehicle crash slows traffic on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The collision took place about 5 p.m. at the Banks Road intersection

Okanagan flooding risk ‘moderate’

Barring some extreme, record-setting rain, flooding in Okanagan Lake is extremely unlikely this year

Two Kelowna men facing attempted murder charges for allegedly attacking homeless man

Devin Comerford, 19, and Zackary Gaubert, 21, were taken into police custody on May 8

Detours around Glenrosa-McIver start on May 14

The detours are part of the road improvement project in the area

Kelowna student’s grad petition gains steam

The petition asks for grad ceremonies to be rescheduled instead of moved virtually

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Reports of motorized vehicles on Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail spike

Officials remind public that trail is closed until work on it is complete

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

Avoid non-essential boating: Osoyoos RCMP

‘We ask that you consider the risks you are putting our first responders in’

Student wins $100,000 scholarship for electric longboard design

Ethan Lodermeier was one of 100 winners of the Schulich Leadership Scholarship

COVID-19 parks Okanagan car show

The 26th annual Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day show in Vernon is off

Most Read