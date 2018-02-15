Opera Kelowna unveils summer production

Opera Kelowna’s upcoming summer production features a heart-wrenching story of fiery passions and desperate acts.

The opera company presents its 2018 summer production of Georges Bizet’s Carmen, running Aug. 16 to 19, at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The production’s illustrious cast and creative team were announced at a special event at Kelowna’s new Porsche dealership, Porsche Centre Kelowna, Feb. 14 and features the anticipated return of conductor Bernard McDonald and the Opera Kelowna debut of award-winning theatre and opera director Amiel Gladstone.

In addition to the main stage production, the company will share special concerts and events throughout the Okanagan, according to Opera Kelowna.

“As a young company bringing opera to the Okanagan, we strive to select programming that introduces audiences to the most iconic experiences the art form has to offer with a contemporary twist,” said Alexandra Babbel, artistic director.

“Having delighted our opera-goers with the magic of Mozart and set them swooning at La bohème, we decided this year to set their blood racing with the unbridled heat and dangerous passions of Bizet. We are thrilled to share our unique vision of this venerated work – and to welcome the stellar line-up of inspiring artists who will bring this production to life.”

Set in Spain, though written and sung in French, Carmen follows the story of a flirtatious and hot-tempered Gypsy seductress, who steals the hearts of an army officer, Don José, and bullfighter, Escamillo.

For tickets and further information, visit operakelowna.com.

Credit: Douglas Farrow/Capital News

Credit: Douglas Farrow/Capital News

Credit: Douglas Farrow/Capital News

Credit: Douglas Farrow/Capital News

