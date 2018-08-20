North Okanagan Labour Council representatives Carole Gordon and Ron Bobowski were on hand last year at the Labour Day family picnic in Kelowna.—Image: Mark Dreger

Organized labour’s annual Labour Day picnic slated for Sept. 3 in Kelowna

The North Okanagan Labour Council will host the event in Mission Creek Park

The North Okanagan Labour Council will hold its annual Labour Day picnic Monday Sept. 3 in Mission Creek Park in Kelowna.

The event, scheduled to run from noon to 3 p.m. is described as a fun event for the whole family and will feature a free BBQ, live music, giveaway items, community organizations and local union displays, as well as bouncy castles and face painting for kids.

“It is important to celebrate the advancements made in the workplace as a result of workers showing solidarity through advocacy and action” said Ian Gordon, president of NOLC.

“Legislation and collective agreements that ensure health and safety, reasonable work hours, fair compensation for everyone, have required sacrifice through generations of workers. But there is still much work to be done to improve the working and retirement security of Canadians.”

The Canadian Labour Congress’ campaign Pharmacare—Let’s get it right was launched at last year’s picnic and will be highlighted again this year.

The CLC says it is doing everything it can to ensure Canadians get the pharmacare system they need—a national, universal, single payer and public prescription drug plan for everyone.

Related: Families and unions gather for Labour Day Picnic

The NOLC is a charter of the Canadian Labour Congress and includes moire than 40 affiliated local unions representing thousands of workers in the north and central Okanagan from Peachland to Enderby.

Labour Day is a federal statutory holiday, held annually on the first Monday of September giving communities the opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of union and non-union workers across Canada.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian Armed Forces in the Okanagan to help firefighters
Next story
Classical music fundraiser set for Thursday in Kelowna

Just Posted

PBR returns in July

Set to begin its fourth season as the nation’s premier professional bull… Continue reading

West Kelowna’s Evening Park Play Day moved indoors

The event was moved due to air quality

Harlem Globetrotters return to Kelowna

The basketball performance team will be here in winter

Crews continue mop up at Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire

Firefighters are working alongside the military to extinguish the wildfire near West Kelowna

Classical music fundraiser set for Thursday in Kelowna

Soirée en Noir will go Thursday at Okanagan Mission Community Hall and raise funds for The Foundry

More smoggy air for the Okanagan

Breathing conditions are improving, though still not ideal

Sparks set to fly in new Okanagan College welding facility

Welding students based in Penticton will now have access to the new, $2.2 million facility

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Sun stunned by Huskers, Rams up next

Okanagan loses its first game ever to Chilliwack in the BCFC

Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Toad People is the only Canadian film to be nominated in this year’s Panda Wilderness Awards

B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Ken Rawson built his “thank u” sign on Saturday as helicopters responded to fires around the province.

PHOTOS: Olympian Patrick Chan helps B.C.’s ‘SuperChefs’ celebrate 10th anniversary

Former figure skater among those at event Friday in Surrey

North Okanagan parks receiving upgrades

Swan Lake Nature Reserve, Mutrie Dog Park and BX Ranch Dog Park to benefit from work

Fire burning near Olalla still out of control

BC Wildfire crews are responding to a 144 hectare blaze near Keremeos

Most Read