Osoyoos artist’s life’s work stolen during home break-in

Stolen hand painted ties and bow ties created by Osoyoos artist Gabriele Beyer. (Contributed) This painting Thundering Ahead by artist Gabriele Beyer was stolen from her home along with 41 other paintings and 1,000 painted ties. (Contributed) Ode to Madame Pelle by Beyer was also stolen. (Contributed) One of Gabriele Beyer’s most popular painting of cowboy boots was also stolen from her Osoyoos home Nov. 10. (Contibuted) One of Beyer’s hand painted bowties stolen. (Contributed)

Thieves have robbed Osoyoos artist Gabriele Beyer of her life’s work.

On the night of Thursday, Nov. 10, around 9 p.m. thieves broke into her 89th Street home, making off with her original paintings and other art.

Of the 75 art pieces she had in the house, 42 of her best were the ones stolen. Over 1,000 hand-painted silk ties and bow ties were also taken in the break-in.

It’s now more than two weeks later and there have been no sightings of her life’s work that took her 20 years to create.

According to the Osoyoos RCMP, there are no leads either.

“I feel like they robbed me of my past, present and future. My art is my livelihood and it’s all gone,” said an emotional Beyer.

“I feel like public knowledge about the theft is my only chance to see my artwork again.”

Since being robbed, she has contacted pawn shops, art galleries and checked online but her art has not been located.

In speaking with the art community, everyone is baffled as to why the artwork was targeted and whether or not there is a black market for it somewhere.

“I poured my heart and soul and 20 years of my life into my art. Every night I wake up and it feels like this is all a really bad dream.”

Beyer created a public Facebook page “Gabriele Beyer” with pictures of the stolen art in hopes someone might see her work and report it.

It’s an unusual robbery in that it was only her artwork that was taken.

“In my opinion, this doesn’t seem like a robbery done by a common criminal,” she said.

Some of her canvases were quite large too, she added.

Her mother who lives in her fourplex in another unit heard a loud bang around 9 p.m. that night. One of her neighbours did too and said he looked out the window and saw no vehicles in her driveway or anything unusual outside.

To take that many paintings off the walls would have taken a long time, she said.

The thief or thieves chiselled out the door frame to gain access to her home.

But she said police have not come over to take any fingerprints.

“I don’t believe they realize the enormity of the theft. It wasn’t the usual electronics and such that were stolen. It’s my life’s work. It’s not like I can recreate the emotion and passion that went into my art,” said Beyer. “Each tie I made was a labour of love.”

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Beyer’s artwork contact Osoyoos RCMP or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

