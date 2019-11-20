Osoyoos driver admits being ‘drunk’ after crashing into pole

Honesty. The best policy.

A 52-year-old Osoyoos man who drove his Ford F250 pickup truck into a power pole Tuesday just after 9 p.m. north of Oliver reportedly admitted to attending RCMP members he was “drunk.”

A roadside screening test by officers confirmed the unidentified man was impaired and he was issued a 90-day driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act as well as having his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

The accident happened at Island Road and Highway 97 and snapped the hydro lines resulting in a power outage in the area for about three hours.

“The man was fortunate to not have received any serious injuries,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda area commander for the Osoyoos RCMP detachment in a news release. “It is even more fortunate he did not hurt any innocent bystanders.

“With all of the education out there on the risks of driving while impaired it is unfathomable we still have some people choosing to do so, putting theirs and other’s lives at risk.”

Police advise people who see a motorist they believe is impaired to pull over and call 911 and report as much of the following as possible:

• location

• direction of travel

• vehicle make, model, colour

• offending vehicle licence plate

• description of driver

• why you suspect impairment (vehicle weaving, driving erratic, driver openly consuming alcohol, etc.)

