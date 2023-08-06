Osoyoos fire holding steady at 7,060 hectares

The Eagle Bluff wildfire in Osoyoos has held steady, at 7,060 hectares in size.

The latest update by B.C. Wildfire Services at 9:17 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 has seen no noticeable growth in size from Saturday.

According to Environment Canada, the weather in Osoyoos will have cloudy periods and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms anticipated in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be a few degrees cooler than the last couple of days, with highs reaching up to 33 degrees and relative humidity increasing slightly to a maximum of 26 per cent. Winds will be 15-20 km/h.

Personnel contributing to the response efforts of the blaze are working off of Highway 3. If you are travelling alongside Hwy 3, drive with caution and respect all signage indicating work zones and reduce your speed.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) reminds people on evacuation order must leave immediately until they are told and people on evacuation alert have to be ready in case the situation changes.

Osoyoos is not on evacuation alert, but due to the ever-changing nature of fires, residents are encouraged to check the RDOS website for more information.

A special air quality advisory is still in place for the entirety of the Okanagan due to the smoke.

More information can be found at the B.C. Wildfire Services website.

