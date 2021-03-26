Osoyoos named one of Canada’s friendliest towns by Expedia

There were five other B.C. destinations in the top 20

Expedia recently released a list naming the top 20 cities they believe to Canada’s friendliest, and one South Okanagan town made the cut.

Expedia ranked Osoyoos as the 12th friendliest place to visit in the country.

The list was based on traveller reviews between January 2019 to December 2020 with the most comments containing words like “friendly, friendliest and amiable.”

The list hopes to give travellers a sense of where they might like to visit once travel restrictions are lifted.

Osoyoos was one of five B.C. destinations on the list.

Check out the full list below:

Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia Digby, Nova Scotia Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario Baddeck, Nova Scotia Drumheller, Alberta Saint John, New Brunswick Gatineau, Quebec Thunder Bay, Ontario Banff, Alberta Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island Whistler, British Columbia Osoyoos, British Columbia La Malbaie, Quebec Nanaimo, British Columbia Mont-Tremblant, Quebec St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador Gananoque, Ontario Canmore, Alberta Stratford, Ontario Fernie, British Columbia

“In addition to promising the friendliest experience, these outdoorsy and smaller cities and towns are right in line with Expedia’s future travel trends, as travellers look for domestic and provincial options that provide more room to spread out, once travel resumes again,” Expedia said of the top 20 destinations.

