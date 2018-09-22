Joe Chwachka makes his way under the barbed wire fencing. Mark Brett/Western News

Out to pasture at the Freak’n Farmer

The annual “fun” event at Covert Farms put on by the Covert family and HooDoo Adventures

They came, they saw, some quit while they were ahead but most of the hundreds of brave souls – bruised and muddied- completed the Freak’n Farmer obstacle course Saturday.

Once again this year it was the evil – “it’s really just fun, honest” – minds of the folks at HooDoo Adventures and Covert Farms who put on the event which for some unexplained reason seems to be growing in popularity.

“We’ve got kids from the age of three to infinity adults her today,” said Lyndie Hill of HooDoo Adventures. “We’ve got 1K, 3K, 5K, 10K and 20K courses and over 36 obstacles.”

Partial proceeds from the event got to the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society and the South Okanagan Children’s Charity.

Shelly Covert had tears in her eyes as talked about the joy she gets on this fall day each year.

“It chokes me up,” said Covert as she watched the finishers with their smiles having a team photo taken for posterity. “We really do this for the sheer fun of it. Just all the families coming onto the farm. I think we’re really blessed with this piece of property and I think it’s just our duty to share it with as many people as we can,”

Meanwhile, out on the course, competitors (victims) swung on slippery monkey bars, two-stepped a row of tires, did a rope swing into a muddy pond and crawled through the mud under barbed wire to earn the coveted drink ticket waiting at the water slide finish line.

Rhonda Laturnus of Kelowna was one of those “enjoying” herself this day.

“I fell completely backwards int the mud on the monkey bars, very much fun, I loved it,” she said.

Another competitor on the course was Joe Chwachka, vice president of operations for Penticton Home Hardware Pro Supply division, the event’s title sponsor.

“I’m here with my team of MBA students having a good time,” said Chwachka.

The most difficult part of the course for him?

“Staying clean.”

Earlier in the week over 800 school kids from Oliver to Summerland had a chance to do a modified version of the course.

Competitors on the bouncy ball track. Mark Brett/Western News

Freak’n Farmer participants slide to the finish line. Mark Brett/Western News

