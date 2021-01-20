Outbreak at Kelowna long term care home declared over

Two COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Kelowna and Penticton have been declared over.

Outbreaks at Mountainview Village in Kelowna and Village by the Station in Penticton are now over, according to Interior Health (IH).

IH stated Jan. 20 an outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.

“All outbreaks are challenging and I’m happy to declare two more COVID-19 outbreaks over,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer. “It’s important everyone continues to follow precautions to limit the spread of the virus in our communities so we can protect our most vulnerable people.”

In addition, all eligible residents and staff at both care homes have been offered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown, thanked the staff at each home for their commitment and dedication during the outbreaks.

“Thanks to their efforts, staff were able to limit the spread within the facility while ensuring the people living there received the best possible care. On behalf of everyone at Interior Health, we send our condolences to the families who lost a loved one during this difficult time,” said Brown.

In total, 10 cases of the virus were linked to Village by the Station; five residents and five staff. One resident died as a result.

At Mountainview Village, eight residents and eight staff tested positive. Two residents died due to their illness.

READ MORE: Overdose calls spike in 2020 across the Okanagan – Shuswap

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus