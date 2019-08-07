Port Alberni mayor Sharie Minions makes a statement regarding the discovery of the bodies of two Port Alberni men who have been the subject of a Canada-wide search. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Outcome of search for B.C. fugitives ‘absolutely devastating’: Alberni mayor

Manitoba RCMP believe they’ve found the bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

News that RCMP in Manitoba have likely discovered the bodies of two B.C. fugitives that have been the subject of a Canada-wide manhunt is “absolutely devastating,” says Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, both of Port Alberni, were suspected in the deaths of three people in northernB.C. in mid-July. They were last seen on July 22 near Gillam, Man., and since then, the RCMP, the military and countlessothers have conducted an intense cross-country search that covered more than 11,000 square kilometres.

“We are definitely saddened by the news today, as a city and as a community. It’s definitely not the outcome that we hadhoped for,” Minions said.

“No matter how you look at it, there has been so much tragedy. This has affected people across the country, and across theworld. We’re thankful the search at least has come to a conclusion.”

READ: Timeline of the hunt for two Port Alberni men

Minions said she has not reached out to the young men’s families yet. “Over the last couple of weeks, I have tried to respecttheir privacy. But I am planning to reach out now,” she said.

The families of McLeod and Schmegelsky were not available for comment on Wednesday.

“We request that you respect privacy at this time, by keeping off our property and not ringing the door bell or banging onour door,” a sign on Schmegelsky’s grandmother’s door said. “We will not be making any statement.”

Gillam Mayor Forman said it’s not a surprise they were found dead.

“This is non-forgiving terrain … there was a lot of speculation this was likely to be the outcome,” he said. “The closure ishere for Gillam and the Fox Lake area. But the closure for the victims’ families is far from over.”

RELATED: Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Deese’s brother, British Deese, told The Associated Press that the family needed time to process the news that the suspects’bodies had been found.

“We are speechless,” he said in a text message, declining further comment.

– with files from The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The McLeod family put up several ‘no trespassing’ signs on their property once news broke that their son, Kam McLeod, was suspected in three northern B.C. homicides. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Previous story
Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Just Posted

Tickets for Okanagan Feast of Fields in Kelowna still available

Canada’s largest feast returns to the Okanagan for the 11th year in a row

BC Wildfire Service urges public to be more careful with fire use

32 abandoned campfires found over the B.C. Day long weekend

Kelowna car dealership makes ‘big splash’ with donation

Kelowna Toyota donates $4,000 to YMCA, funding free youth lessons

Governments lose revenue as housing sales drop in Okanagan

Slow sales lead to loss in revenue across all stakeholders involved in new-home construction

Man buries ‘device’ in Kelowna Park, another is bear maced, both arrested

City Park was closed in downtown Kelowna after a police situation unfolded last night

People swarm downtown Penticton for Peach Festival

The annual event will see the Snowbirds perform and concerts planned for the rest of the week

Update: Crews continue to battle Eagle Bluff wildfire south of Gallagher Lake, utilize dirt road for control line

Firefighters are using small-scale hand ignitions on the blaze, which is currently moving downhill

North Okanagan grass fire snuffed out by onlookers

Water bottles used to douse the blaze, sparked by a bird contacting a wire

Abandoned campfires left behind as B.C. wildfire risk rises

Public warned again, fine for unattended fire is $1,150

Okanagan birthday woman has gifts stolen

Presents taken from carport of Enderby home while party goes on inside house

UPDATE: ‘I feel violated’- Revelstoke woman after RCMP raid home

An officer spotted pot plants on the property during the annual Garden and Art Tour

B.C. geologist one of two killed in Yukon plane crash

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

BC SPCA provides tips to help pets beat the heat

Warnings issued about summer hazards from sun, insects and other animals

Plans in place to evac Okanagan Correctional Centre

Eagle Bluff wildfire: expanded evacuation alert includes prison

Most Read