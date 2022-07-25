Outreach vans from Kelowna’s Gospel Mission helping beat the heat

Temps across Okanagan expected to reach high 30s this week

With a heat warning in effect this week across the Okanagan, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is doing its part.

Outreach vans have been made available downtown for those looking to beat the heat, from 6a.m. to 7pm.

“They are handing out water, sunscreen, hats, and keeping an eye on people,”said Sonja Meyes, development officer for the Gospel Mission. “Making sure they’re not dehydrated or suffering from heat exhaustion.

“They’re keeping their eyes out, meeting people where they’re at.”

Meyes added that the Gospel Mission is also still running its lunch and dinner stations.

“But often, it’s just exhausting to walk in this heat. So we’re really just getting out there and making sure people are okay.”

Daytime highs across the Okanagan are expected to be in the high 30s this week, with the mercury expected to only hit overnight lows of 18 degrees Celsius.

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

