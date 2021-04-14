Oversight committee formed for Summerland’s eco-village project

An oversight committee has been formed for an eco-village which will be constructed near Summerland’s proposed solar and battery storage project. (Black Press file photo)

The municipality of Summerland has formed an oversight committee to guide the work on the eco-village concept proposed for the vicinity of the solar and battery storage project.

The committee has had several meetings to plan the methodology for the project, said chief administrative officer for the municipality Graham Statt.

Associated Engineering has been included to help with some of the engineering pieces involved with the proposed eco-village. These include the overall development potential and grade and access considerations, sewer and water service options and siting options.

Statt has also had an initial meeting with the chief administrative officer of the Penticton Indian Band. Further discussions with the ban will occur throughout the planning phases.

Statt expects the committee will be able to report back to council in June on the feasibility of an environmentally sensitive eco-village development near the site.

The eco-village proposal came up at the March 8 municipal council meeting. Earlier, some members of council as well as some members of the public had said the site for the proposed solar project, on Cartwright Mountain, should be used for housing.

The eco-village concept would see housing constructed near the solar panels.

