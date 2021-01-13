P.I. wanted in continued search for missing Caitlin Potts

GoFundMe campaign started to raise funds to hire investigator five years after woman’s disappearance

Caitlin Potts has been missing since March 1.

It’s been nearly five years since 27-year-old Caitlin Potts was last seen. But those who knew and loved her aren’t giving up hope.

Efforts are underway to raise funds to hire a private investigator to look into the disappearance of Potts, who was last seen in Enderby on Feb. 22, 2016.

A missing person’s report was filed with RCMP March 1 for the Samson Cree First Nation mother.

“In May 2017, RCMP said they suspected foul play in her disappearance and released a surveillance video of Caitlin entering Orchard Place mall in Kelowna on Feb. 21, 2016,” said Victoria Love, who is working with the Potts family to raise money. “It’s the last time she was seen.”

Priscilla Potts, Caitlin’s mother, contacted Indigenous groups in British Columbia in June 2016, who conducted their own search for Caitlin.

“Both they and Priscilla were losing faith with the RCMP’s investigation and felt it wasn’t thorough enough,” Love said. “This happens very often with Missing and murdered Indigenous women. They are treated as less by the RCMP, and when they go missing, it is rarely taken seriously.”

A GoFundMe has been started to raise money so a private investigator can be hired. The fund, Find Caitlin Potts! Help us fund a PI, has so far raised nearly $2,000 towards its $5,000 goal.

“I want to bring closure (for) Priscilla, who has been looking for her daughter tirelessly,” Love said.

Anyone with information on Caitlin’s disappearance can call Priscilla at 587-926-0206 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“No tip is too small,” Love said.

Missing woman

Caitlin Potts was last seen in 2016. Her family’s search efforts continue with the start of a GoFundMe campaign with the goal to hire a private investigator. (File)

Caitlin Potts
