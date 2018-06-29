Painted turtle smashed in West Kelowna park

The turtle was found yesterday in Shannon Lake Park

A painted turtle was found dead in West Kelowna yesterday with a smashed shell.

The turtle was found with its shell split into multiple pieces in Shannon Lake Park, according to a Facebook post.

“To parents in the area, looks like the turtle was brought to the top of the hill and crushed in the park,” the post said.

The original post was created by Pat Noonan.

More to come.

