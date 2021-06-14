Pair charged in Saskatchewan Mountie’s death make first court appearance

Const. Shelby Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over Saturday morning

RCMP Const. Shelby Patton is shown in this undated handout photo.

Two people accused of killing a Mountie by hitting the officer with a truck in rural Saskatchewan made their first appearance today in a Regina court.

Alphonse Stanley Traverse, who is 41, and Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, who is 42, have been charged with manslaughter and several other charges.

RCMP say that Const. Shelby Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over on Saturday morning in Wolseley, east of Regina.

The truck drove off and the officer died at the scene.

Pagee will be back in court later this week, while Traverse has another appearance next Monday.

Both are from Winnipeg and court records show they are facing outstanding charges in Manitoba for unrelated offences.

—The Canadian Press