Pancakes vs. cancer: Kelowna restaurant hosts charity breakfast for sick child

Kacey Gulbransen, 2, was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer

Kacey Gulbransen was diagnosed with embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma in July 2019. (GoFundMe)

In July, Kacey Gulbransen visited the hospital after experiencing some odd symptoms.

It was this trip that would change Kacey’s life forever, and that of her parents, Kevin and Angela.

At just two-years-old, Kacey was diagnosed with embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma (ERMS), an aggressive, fast-spreading sarcoma that starts in the soft tissue and expands to the bones.

(GoFundMe)

Alongside the GoFundMe campaign set up by her father, a local restaurant is also getting in on helping the Gulbransen family out with some funds.

MATCH Eatery & Public House, will be holding a by-donation charity pancake breakfast with all proceeds going to Kacey Gulbransen and family.

The breakfast will take place at MATCH, which is located within Playtime Casino Kelowna, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Currently, the family is using funds raised from its GoFundMe to travel back and forth to Vancouver, where Kacey is receiving her lifesaving treatment.

