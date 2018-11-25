Parks staff are trying to catch the remaining koi and take them to the Vancouver Aquarium for safekeeping. (Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden)

Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

The otter has eaten 10 koi already

A Chinese garden in Vancouver is relocating its remaining koi after a wayward otter has eaten 10 of the fish.

The otter ended up in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden last week and has since spent its time munching on expensive koi fish.

Garden staff and wildlife experts have been trying unsuccessfully to catch the otter for days but the animal has avoided capture, despite gobbling down the food meant to trap it.

READ MORE: Team Otter vs. Team Koi: People pick sides as otter evades capture at Vancouver garden

On Sunday, staff began relocating the remaining koi to the Vancouver Aquarium but have so far only managed to catch one.

– With files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways
Next story
UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP now have a man in custody, incident ends peacefully

Just Posted

UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP now have a man in custody, incident ends peacefully

RCMP have entered the residence

Lake Country Christmas store sells experience, not just gifts

St Nicholas Ave Gifts Arts and Collectables is open for the season at Bottom Wood Lake Road

Annual Wilson’s Landing fire food bank drive date set

The annual event takes place Dec. 3

Rockets winning streak snapped

Kelowna lost to the Everett Silvertips in Washington Saturday night

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Find me my furever home

Meet Sisa a 6-year-old black cat at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

The otter has eaten 10 koi already

B.C. female hockey players shortlisted for Canada Winter Games team

The final selection camp for Team B.C. will occur in late December

Okanagan director named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women

Amanda Shatzko joins community of Canada’s most iconic women leaders

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

Canada Post workers have been on rotating strikes for six weeks

Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada is calling for snow for various highways across the province

Video: South Okanagan choir ready for Carnegie Hall debut

17-member choir invited to perform Joseph Martin and Mark Hayes The Winter Rose at Carnegie Hall

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas demonstrates his character again

B.C. legislature speaker’s latest self-serving move is incredible

EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the move a ‘tragedy’

Most Read