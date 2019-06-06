Occasional partial and full parkade closures will be required at Chapman Parkade in Kelowna starting mid-June. (Black Press Media file photo)

Parking closures at Chapman Parkade in Kelowna will start mid-June

Partial and full parkade closures are required for maintenance work over the next five months

Occasional partial and full parkade closures will be required at Chapman Parkade in Kelowna starting mid-June, while maintenance work is completed.

According to a City of Kelowna release, the work will be completed over five months, including a two-month closure of the roof level of the parkade while the ramp heaters are replaced and the traffic deck is recoated.

Other improvements will include sealant repairs, protective traffic deck coating, concrete repairs and repainting of the interior, all valued at approximately $900,000.

“We understand the inconvenience this will cause and are taking steps to alleviate this by offering monthly permit holders an alternative place to park, at a discounted rate, until the work is complete,” said Parking Services Manager Dave Duncan.

“Permit holders have been notified, and several have already taken us up on the offer. We will continue to monitor usage throughout the project and make additional changes as needed.”

The release said full closures will be scheduled for weekends to minimize impacts on customers and signs at the parkade will notify users of upcoming impacts.

“We’re continuing to find ways to make improvements and maximize use of parking spaces at Chapman and elsewhere,” said Duncan. “Security and safety improvements at Chapman will also be completed later this summer.”

