Parking garage looted in West Kelowna

A car was broken into and six storage lockers were ransacked

Two bikes that were stolen after a West Kelowna parking garage was looted on April 3. Photo: Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to help with the case of a number of unsolved thefts from a parking garage.

On April 3, Mounties were called to a condo complex on the 2200 block of Upper Sundance Drive for a break and enter into a vehicle in the building’s underground parking, according to Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan.

The non-profit, community-based crime solving program said that six storage lockers were also looted and that one of the resident’s whose locker was broken into reported the theft of two bicycles: a full suspension mountain bike — specifically an Intense 951 FRO with Saint 810 package — worth $11,000, and a black “We the People” BMX brand bike.

Other items stolen from the lockers include a 2009 K2Jibpan snowboard and sweater bindings, grey Soloman snowboard boots, white Orage snow pants, red Sessions snow pants, brown Ripzone snow pants, a green Soloman patrol helmet, a blue Osprey 70l Aether backpack and a 260 piece socket set.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact authorities.

