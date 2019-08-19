Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Centre. (City of Kelowna)

Parkinson Recreation Centre and gymnasium closures

The facilities will be closed for two weeks

The Parkinson Recreation Centre and gymnasium will close for two weeks for its annual cleaning.

From Monday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Sept.8, the swimming pools, steam room, hot tub, the family change room, other aquatic areas as well as the gymnasium will be closed.

No drop-in basketball or volleyball will be available during this time.

READ MORE: Okanagan Dream Rally raises $800,000 in 4th annual event

READ MORE: Kelowna city council approves 6-storey development on West Avenue

Parkinson Recreation Centre pass holders will automatically have the closure added to their pass. However, punch passes and access passes are excluded from automatically having the closure added.

People looking to use the pool can still access the YMCA and H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre.

For more information about the closure or Parkinson Recreation Centre, contact 250-469-8800 or visit kelowna.ca/PRC.

To find fall programs and activities in your neighbourhood, visit kelowna.ca/recreation.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Motorcyclist involved in Westside Road crash
Next story
‘I’m just absolutely disgusted’: Husband furious after B.C. Mountie’s killer gets day parole

Just Posted

Emergency crews responding to Kelowna airport incident

Fire and rescue are en route to the airport for an emergency at the airport

RCMP searching for missing Kelowna hitchhiker

Cody Kolodychuk was last heard from on July 31

RDCO removes Killiney Beach water quality advisory

Outdoor water restrictions are still in effect

Kelowna-based cannabis company granted licence for new facility

Tumbleweed is expected to produce 1,000 kilograms of marijuana

Parkinson Recreation Centre and gymnasium closures

The facilities will be closed for two weeks

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Man launches petition to bring charter schools to B.C.

The move could see up to 20 charter schools come to the province

Okanagan’s alleged “Deadpool” robber revealed

RCMP catch up with suspect following gas station robbery earlier this month

South Okanagan pays it forward to BC Wildfire Service firefighters

Community members thank Eagle Bluff firefighters through Tim Hortons donations

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Art and music at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Second event of the summer will be held Sunday, Aug. 25

Most Read