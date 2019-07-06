Parks Alive! is back for the summer and the event is set to kick off next week.
Starting July 9 Kelowna’s parks will be packed with music and people most nights—as well as for some new matinee performances.
Parks Alive! kicks off its summer schedule next week in #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/1sxPfIy06k
— Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) July 5, 2019
The new addition of the Kiwanis Lunchtime Concerts will occur around noon every second Thursday starting July 11.
More information can be found at ParksAlive.com and FestivalsKelowna.com.