Princeton’s municipally owned RV campground will open for visitors June 1. Photo Town of Princeton

Parks, camping and buildings will open in Princeton June 1

The first day of June will be a big deal for Princeton.

Parks will re-open, along with the Visitor’s Centre, town hall, and the municipally-owned RV campground on Highway 3.

CAO Lyle Thomas said it’s a step in getting back to the “new normal” amid adjustments to COVID-19.

The only town facilities that will remain closed are the arena – as it is off-season – and the pool.

Thomas said he is awaiting guidance from the province before opening the swimming facility.

Related: Princeton Golf Course to open May 1 for members only

It’s the first year the municipality has taken over direct management of its RV park, and Thomas said staff is “excited about running it ourselves.”

The park would have normally opened mid-May, however staff are now taking on-line reservations for the summer.

“We will book every other site,” to promote social distancing, said Thomas. “That’s what we will do to start with.”

Related: COVID-19: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

While drop in campers will be welcomed, Thomas said the town is “not encouraging” travellers to come from other provinces.

The Visitor’s Centre and the town hall have been equipped with Plexiglas screens and separations to protect staff and customers, said Thomas.

There are limits set for the number of people who can enter either building at the same time.

Service at town hall “might be a bit slower,” due to the need for staff to disinfect surfaces between each interaction.

The town has also arranged for greater custodial services.

Thomas said staff in all facilities will make adjustments for safety and practicality.

“At this point we can’t anticipate every scenario.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. church services resume with public health limits
Next story
Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Just Posted

Okanagan-shot film “The Colour Rose” wins two cinematography awards

Locations in the Okanagan were used such as; The Casorso residence, BNA, Father Pandosy, Venture Academy and Idabel Lake Resort

Unique ‘the Wedge’ development makes way back to Kelowna council

Council initially deferred its decision on the project in March

Kelowna Rockets Alumni Leon Draisaitl crowned NHL scoring champ

Draisaitl captures the Art Ross Trophy with 110 points in 71 games played

Impaired drivers kept Kelowna RCMP busy last weekend

Twenty-nine separate driving prohibitions were issued by local cops over the weekend

VIDEO: Gang task force takedown near Landmark District in Kelowna

Two people were arrested Wednesday morning

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

Parks, camping and buildings will open in Princeton June 1

The first day of June will be a big deal for Princeton.… Continue reading

RCMP report woman attacked on side of Shuswap road

Police say suspect identified but not located

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

COLUMN: Diminished Parliament means diminished accountability for Canadians

Bloc Quebecois and NDP use resumption of parliament as bargaining chip

Okanagan Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen no longer accepting recycling bags in rural areas after July 1

Rural residents must supply their own containers for recyclables

Busy night for Kamloops RCMP nets four arrests, cattle prod and drug seizure

Four people were arrested during separate traffic stops in the city

Most Read