The collision occurred just after 1 p.m. Saturday

Kelowna fire crews responded to a two-vehicle car crash shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. (Photo: Jordy Cunningham)

A two-vehicle crash in Kelowna prompted a response from the city’s fire department on Saturday, May 7.

Shortly after 1 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a collision at Spall Road, blocking traffic onto Enterprise Court.

No injuries have been reported.

One police officer and an ambulance truck also arrived on scene.

