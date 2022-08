Power went out around 9:26 a.m.

Power is out in part of Lake Country this morning (August 7).

BC Hydro lists 1,259 customers are without electricity.

The outage is in the areas east of McFarlane Road, south of Lake Hill Way, north of Oceola Road, and west of Pelmewash Parkway.

At this time crews have been assigned to the issue and the outage is under investigation.

No word yet on when power might be restored.

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue helps elderly man get home

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake Countrypower outages