Patty and Penny unfairly targeted says Kelowna business owner

City applies sign bylaw to mannequins

A Kelowna business owner says his unique advertising ploy has been caught up in the city’s new sign bylaw and it’s going to hit him and “his girls” particularly hard.

In a letter dated Oct. 3 the city informed Doug Wood, the owner of Premium Oil Change Centre on Harvey Avenue, that the two sign-holding mannequins in front of his business are in contravention of the recently instituted sign bylaw, and he has to take them down within 14 days or face a fine.

Wood, however, contends that his two mannequins he named Penny and Patty, are an asset to not only his business, but also the community.

READ ALSO: SIGN BYLAWS INSTITUTED

“Tourists constantly stop by to have their pictures taken with them. We dress them up for Christmas, Halloween, etc. and have received a really positive response from the public,” said Wood. “Unfortunately, one person has decided to dislike the girls and have complained to the city. As of today I cannot use this form of advertising…while my competitors still enjoy advertising on Harvey Avenue.”

The new city by-law prohibits advertising basically everywhere along Harvey Avenue. If a complaint is filed by anyone regarding signage, the by-law officers tell the business to remove the signs. If, however, no complaint is filed, then companies can continue to display signs etc.

“It is hard enough keeping the doors open now, without my girls it will be even harder,” he said.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’
Next story
Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year

Just Posted

Kelowna veteran’s association struggles with dwindling membership

Like many veteran’s associations, the aging population leaves the Kelowna Naval Veterans Association desperate for new members.

Patty and Penny unfairly targeted says Kelowna business owner

City applies sign bylaw to mannequins

Beat the Mondays: Use your travel time wisely

Gina Petrovich is Kelowna Capital News’ newest travel columnist

Hundreds show up for free Thanksgiving meal in Kelowna

Gospel Mission’s annual turkey and ham dinner has been a tradition for the homeless for 40 years

Kelowna firefighters endorse incumbents in upcoming civic election

City firefighters also throw their support behind newcomer Loyal Wooldridge

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

Kootnekoff: Are drug tests arriving soon?

— By: Susan Kootnekoff Our federal government recently approved use at the… Continue reading

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month co-ordinated Trump’s second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet.

Hurricane Michael gains strength, takes aim at north Florida

Residents along the Florida panhandle are busy readying themselves for Hurricane Michael, which is predicted to make landfall somewhere around Panama City, Florida.

VIDEO: Officials say $100,000 to clean up B.C. school taken over by squatters

A Nanaimo school board chairman says the doors and roof at a local elementary school needs to be repaired

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

Most Read