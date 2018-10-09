Patty and Penny unfairly targeted says Kelowna business owner

A Kelowna business owner says his unique advertising ploy has been caught up in the city’s new sign bylaw and it’s going to hit him and “his girls” particularly hard.

In a letter dated Oct. 3 the city informed Doug Wood, the owner of Premium Oil Change Centre on Harvey Avenue, that the two sign-holding mannequins in front of his business are in contravention of the recently instituted sign bylaw, and he has to take them down within 14 days or face a fine.

Wood, however, contends that his two mannequins he named Penny and Patty, are an asset to not only his business, but also the community.

“Tourists constantly stop by to have their pictures taken with them. We dress them up for Christmas, Halloween, etc. and have received a really positive response from the public,” said Wood. “Unfortunately, one person has decided to dislike the girls and have complained to the city. As of today I cannot use this form of advertising…while my competitors still enjoy advertising on Harvey Avenue.”

The new city by-law prohibits advertising basically everywhere along Harvey Avenue. If a complaint is filed by anyone regarding signage, the by-law officers tell the business to remove the signs. If, however, no complaint is filed, then companies can continue to display signs etc.

“It is hard enough keeping the doors open now, without my girls it will be even harder,” he said.

