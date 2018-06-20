Paynter’s market is officially re-open

The West Kelowna staple is open again for the summer season

Contributed

Paynter’s Market blew up social media when they made a surprise announcement that they are officially open every day once again.

Guess what we did today? WE OPENED!! 8am-9pm every day! #surprise

A post shared by Paynters Fruit Market (@payntersfruitmarket) on

The family run West Kelowna staple of summer is no open again seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Available for you-pick in mid-July will be cherries .

Before you have roam the stands at the market, head over to their website to find some inspiration for dinner.

