Paynter’s market is officially re-open

Paynter’s Market blew up social media when they made a surprise announcement that they are officially open every day once again.
The family run West Kelowna staple of summer is no open again seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Available for you-pick in mid-July will be cherries .
Before you have roam the stands at the market, head over to their website to find some inspiration for dinner.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.