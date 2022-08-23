Peachland business owner looking to zip into new adventure on council

Kevin Bennett says he wants to hear from residents about his ideas to improve Peachland

The owner of ZipZone in Peachland is running for district council.

Kevin Bennett says he wants to hear from residents about his ideas to improve Peachland, and what residents would like to see from council in the next four years. Bennett adds he has lived in Peachland for the past 20 years, has owned several businesses, and is looking to retire in the next couple of years and use his skills to serve the community.

“Peachland is a beautiful community but is suffering from under-investment and a lack of affordable homes for first-time buyers and working families,” Bennett said. “We need to invest in the things that Peachlanders want. Recreational facilities, sewer, water, sidewalks, and social support for families and the elderly.”

Bennett says he’s watched his friends serve Peachland as councillors, and is proud of the work that the mayor and council do.

“I may not agree with every decision they make, but I believe they serve with integrity and for the benefit of our community. I feel it’s my turn to step up and serve my community too.”

Bennett’s campaign website is vote4peachland.ca.

READ MORE: Vehicle crashes off Highway 97 onto sidewalk in Kelowna

READ MORE: Public weighs in on Mount Boucherie Community Centre project

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC municipal electionCity CouncilMunicipal electionMunicipal Government