Peachland coun. Patrick Van Minsel running for mayor

A current District of Peachland councillor has declared his intention to run for mayor.

Patrick Van Minsel made the announcement to a group of supporters and media on Jun. 28.

“Over the past four years of service as a municipal councillor, I have demonstrated my commitment to the community and have gained the experience necessary to run for mayor,” said Van Minsel. “These years have also convinced me of the need for consensus-minded leadership.”

Van Minsel said one of the main reasons he is running, is that council could be more prudent with taxpayers’ money when it comes to projects.

“We rely too much on our consultants, sometimes you need them, but what I see lack sometimes is common sense.”

He added the community has several challenges that need to be addressed including housing and development.

“A lot of our residents are moving out because they can’t afford rent anymore. We don’t have any rental units here in town, so we need to do something to get rental units built. The other thing is our land is getting more expensive so for developers to build they need to build in another way. I think sometimes we need to be customer service minded, not only to developers but especially to our taxpayers.”

Van Minsel said he would also work to build better relationships with various provincial ministries if he is elected.

“My current assessment is we lack those relationships,” he said. “I think it’s very important for an elected official, especially a mayor, to find a consensus and build relationships with our government by going to Victoria and speaking with our ministers.”

Regarding development in the community, Van Minsel said those who are against it need to understand that Peachland is not an island.

“We’re part of the Okanagan, and development will always happen,” he said. “But it’s very important for us to keep control over that development.”

Van Minsel is the only person so far to declare for Peachland council. Current mayor Cindy Fortin has not yet said if she will seek re-election.

