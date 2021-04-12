Peachland council supports RDCO emergency operations grant application

The District of Peachland seen from the skies over Highway 97. (Contributed)

The District of Peachland is lending its support to the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) for an emergency operation grant application.

Emergency operations in the Central Okanagan are administered regionally, meaning that it is the RDCO’s responsibility. That also means funding applications are submitted by the regional district.

When approved, those funds are disbursed to each municipality within the regional district when they need it.

But before the RDCO can apply, it needs approval from member municipalities first.

Peachland’s fire chief Dennis Craig presented the matter to the council during the Tuesday, April 6 meeting.

“We’re looking for council to support the Regional District of Central Okanagan applying on behalf of all partners in the regional emergency operation program,” he said.

“This application is for all of us to pool our grants together into one fund.”

The goal of the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is to improve emergency operations capacity of local governments and First Nations.

The particular fund the RDCO will apply for will build local capacity through buying equipment for emergency operations centres (EOCs) and training.

Peachland’s council unanimously voted to support the application.

In total, the RDCO will be applying for $125,000 in emergency operations funding, which will be shared between the District of Peachland, the City of West Kelowna, the City of Kelowna and the District of Lake Country.

READ: Warm, sunny week ahead in Okanagan-Shuwap

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West Kelowna