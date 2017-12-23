Credit: Peachland Fire and Rescue Services Facebook

Peachland outdoor ice rink delayed

Tough weather has delayed the rink at Turner Properties

Peachland’s outdoor ice rink has been delayed due to weather.

A few days ago, volunteers starting flooding a rink located at Turner Properties.

“Mother Nature hasn’t cooperated much and made this a challenging start. It is looking very rough at the moment and there is still a week or so of flooding before we even consider skating on it,” according to the Peachland Fire and Rescue Service’s Facebook post.

The man-made ice rink has been delayed because of the combination of the snow and cold weather, said Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig. The snow on the rink created an uneven surface, which caused delays.

The fire department has been creating the outdoor rink for more than 10 years.

“We’ll get it again, we’ll have worst starts than this in the past,” said Craig.

He hopes the rink will be completed by the new year.

“Last year we were skating on it by this time, but last year we had the cold snap before the snow,” he said.

The fire department is also holding a Christmas tree chipping event for muscular dystrophy research Jan. 7. Residents can donate their trees at the Peachland Community Centre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or can call the fire department to pick up their trees by donation.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sun and cloud expected in Kelowna

Just Posted

Peachland outdoor ice rink delayed

Tough weather has delayed the rink at Turner Properties

Sun and cloud expected in Kelowna

A 60 per cent chance of flurries is expected for Dec. 28

Kelowna couple leaves town to pursue travelling dream

James and Claire Young are travelling across the world in their modified camper

Woman targeted in Kelowna rental scam

Christina Harwood-Jones was hoping to have a place for the holidays in Kelowna

Lake Country business award finalists announced

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala is held in February

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Students stand by classmate

Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read