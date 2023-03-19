Photogenic Finn at the St. Pawtrick’s Day Dog Parade in Peachland held March 18. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

Photogenic Finn at the St. Pawtrick’s Day Dog Parade in Peachland held March 18. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

Peachland pooches on pawtrol in post St. Patrick’s Day parade

It’s the first ‘live’ event after two years of being virtual due to COVID-19

More than a hundred people and their puppies turned out for the first ‘live’ St. Pawtrick’s Day Dog Parade in Peachland in two years on March 18.

“It’s our fifth annual one,” explained Leanne Sarsons with the Peachland Ambassadors Society, which sponsors the event. “We had two virtual ones over COVID.”

Dogs of all sizes, shapes, and colours, outfitted in their finest green attire, proudly paraded from the community recreation centre along Beach Avenue to Heritage Park and back again.

“It’s to get out and have fun after a long winter,” added Sarsons. “Everyone here in Peachland loves their dogs.”

The event is also a fundraiser supporting the work of the Peachland Ambassadors, and this year, the Animal Food Bank.

“A lot of our donations are going to them this year,” said Sarsons. “They help feed people’s animals from Kelowna down to Oliver.”

The Peachland Ambassadors volunteer in the community and travel throughout B.C. promoting Peachland.

READ MORE: Petition to allow dogs in Kelowna taproom a success after overwhelming support

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DogsOkanaganParade

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Better late than never: Trudeau finally gets a home-turf visit from U.S. president
Next story
Fight over science holds up key UN climate report

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Lake Country recieves $6.7 million in one-time grant for growing population

Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo - Capital News)
Injured hiker safe thanks to Kelowna’s Technical Rescue team

The next two games of the series will be held in Revelstoke. Bob Marsh File Photo
Grizzlies squeeze by Princeton 2-1 in second game of conference final

Photogenic Finn at the St. Pawtrick’s Day Dog Parade in Peachland held March 18. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Peachland pooches on pawtrol in post St. Patrick’s Day parade

Pop-up banner image