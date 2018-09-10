Peachland RCMP recognize long-term volunteer

Yvonne Blackburn has been volunteering with the RCMP for more than 20 years

Representatives of the West Kelowna RCMP, the District of Peachland and the Regional District of Central Okanagan gathered to recognize and celebrate an ‘E’ Division RCMP Community Policing Volunteer for her amazing dedication to the Community of Peachland, of which she has now served since the early 1990’s.

Yvonne Blackburn has been a volunteer within the District of Peachland with the ‘E’ Division RCMP Community Policing Volunteer Program for 25 years now. Earlier this week, RCMP Sergeant Mona Kauffeld and Mayor Cindy Fortin met with Blackburn inside the Community Policing Office, on 5th Street in the heart of Peachland, to thank her personally for her long service and present her with a wooden mantle clock bearing the RCMP crest and a personalized engraving.

“RCMP Volunteers like Yvonne are especially important in small communities like the District of Peachland,” said Sgt. Mona Kauffeld. “Focused on delivering a high standard of service to their community, volunteers like Yvonne often work hands on with our local police officers, staff members and of course our community clients.”

“We could not do what we do everyday, without the many devoted volunteers we have throughout the Central Okanagan. Thank-you all and congratulations Yvonne,” said Sgt. Kauffeld.

