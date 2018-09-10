(Left to Right) Acting Detachment Commander of the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment Sergeant Mona Kauffeld, Crime Prevention Coordinator for the Regional District of Central Okanagan Roy Morgan, E Division RCMP Volunteer in Peachland BC Yvonne Blackburn & Mayor of the District of Peachland BC Cindy Fortin photo:submitted

Peachland RCMP recognize long-term volunteer

Yvonne Blackburn has been volunteering with the RCMP for more than 20 years

Representatives of the West Kelowna RCMP, the District of Peachland and the Regional District of Central Okanagan gathered to recognize and celebrate an ‘E’ Division RCMP Community Policing Volunteer for her amazing dedication to the Community of Peachland, of which she has now served since the early 1990’s.

Yvonne Blackburn has been a volunteer within the District of Peachland with the ‘E’ Division RCMP Community Policing Volunteer Program for 25 years now. Earlier this week, RCMP Sergeant Mona Kauffeld and Mayor Cindy Fortin met with Blackburn inside the Community Policing Office, on 5th Street in the heart of Peachland, to thank her personally for her long service and present her with a wooden mantle clock bearing the RCMP crest and a personalized engraving.

RELATED: Peachland bats in need of pillowcases

“RCMP Volunteers like Yvonne are especially important in small communities like the District of Peachland,” said Sgt. Mona Kauffeld. “Focused on delivering a high standard of service to their community, volunteers like Yvonne often work hands on with our local police officers, staff members and of course our community clients.”

RELATED: Civic election nominations open across Central Okanagan

“We could not do what we do everyday, without the many devoted volunteers we have throughout the Central Okanagan. Thank-you all and congratulations Yvonne,” said Sgt. Kauffeld.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old B.C. girl
Next story
Wrapping up Jazz Fest for another year

Just Posted

Vancouver artist to be featured at Kelowna gallery

Perry Haddock’s solo show will be presented at Hambleton Galleries

Peachland RCMP recognize long-term volunteer

Yvonne Blackburn has been volunteering with the RCMP for more than 20 years

Jayson Zilkie joins race for West Kelowna city council

The family oriented candidate plans to take a business first stance

E-cigarette health hazards remain unknown

Interior Health says vaping not safe alternative to cigarettes

Kelowna Mounties pull woman from inferno

The woman went into medical distress behind the wheel …

Cooler weather on the way for Okanagan- Shuswap

Cool wet weather forecast for the region this week

North Okanagan fire ban lifted

Regional District lifted the ban Monday, Sept. 10

Summerland council, staff pursue recourse after unauthorized tree removal

Trees were cut down at edge of Woodbridge Nature Preserve in Summerland

Kelowna athlete helps Canada win gold

Trevor Stirling, part of men’s trampoline team at Sr. Pan American Championships in Lima, Peru

Video: Battle of the barnyard

Farm animals compete in watermelon eating contest in Princeton.

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017

Mountain bike race raises money for Africa

The Test of Humanity race, on Sept. 16 in Summerland, will raise money for Canadian Humanitarian

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Most Read