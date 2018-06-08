Peachland resident earns title of rodeo princess

A Peachland horseback rider has received her crown.

Grade 10 Mount Boucherie Secondary student Shenelle Neyedli earned the title of Miss BC High School Rodeo Princess after competing in a series of trials in Merritt last weekend as part of the BC High School Rodeo Association Finals.

“I get to go around promoting the rodeo and western heritage and have fun and meet a lot of people and experience outside of my comfort zone,” she said.

To win, she had to ride her horse in a horsemanship pattern, give a two-minute speech on western heritage, answer an improv question and was judged based on appearance and personality, she said.

She’s drawn to horses and the rodeo scene because other sports didn’t pique her interest.

Riding her horse allowed her to get outside and overcome depression. Her life revolves around school and the barn, she said. For the last two years, she’s been riding her mare Jolea Peppy.

For rodeo events, she competes in barrel and pole racing, and breakaway roping.

Her next step is to earn the title of queen.

“I’m going to keep going to rodeos and I’m going to run again and try and make queen next year and then I can go to nationals.”

She will spend the year travelling to B.C. high school rodeos promoting rodeo and horsemanship.

