Peachland residents look to the polls after large development plans continue

The Friends of Beach Avenue Association has discontinued its supreme court petition

A Peachland association which aims to stop the building of a commercial/residential development has decided to discontinue its court petition against the district.

Friends of Beach Avenue Association discontinued a supreme court petition after filing it in November. The petition asked the court to instruct the district to respect and obey its then current Official Community Plan, according to the association’s news release.

District council approved of the five-storey development in September, which will be located on Beach Avenue, but residents argue it goes against the district’s OCP.

“This construction would not be in character with the friendly town feel Peachlander’s have come to know as their town,” the release said.

Council amended the OCP this spring during a regular meeting to allow the Peachtree Village development. At a council meeting in June, the district voted to leave decisions around height and density to zoning regulations, the release said.

Since homeowners pay a significant amount of the taxes in Peachland, residents should question candidates about the issue during the next municipal election, the release said.

