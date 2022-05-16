Peachland RV site takes next step in redevelopment

‘If I was able to do it myself it would probably look just like this.’

It’s looking good for Alberta-based Porchlight Developments to redevelop the Todd’s RV & Camping site in Peachland.

There was little opposition to rezoning the property during a public hearing on May 10. Those who did speak against it had concerns over parking, traffic and short term rentals.

Rezoning the site would allow vacation rentals as well as possible hotel use. Todd’s co-owner, Graham Todd, said he has had many opportunities to sell and felt Porchlight would do a good job.

“If I was able to do it myself it would probably look just like this,” added Todd.

He did urge council and the developer to consider traffic calming measures along the section of Beach Avenue where the project is to be built.

Resident and Trail of the Okanagan Society President Janice Life spoke in favour of the development and asked council and Porchlight Developments to consider the District of Peachland’s Active Transportation Plan and its impact on Beach Avenue. She urged them to work together as to not preclude any options for the ATC.

Porchlight Developments is proposing to build six multi-family and four single-family buildings on the Todd’s RV site, totaling 46-strata units.

Rezoning of the property still needs final approval by council.

